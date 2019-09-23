Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds to Develop New Christmas Carol Movie Musical

Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds are developing a new musical film version of A Christmas Carol, according to published reports.

Daddy's Home collaborators Sean Anders and John Morris will write and direct, with Ferrell and Reynolds set to star. Additional details are being kept under wraps.

This version of A Christmas Carol has no relation to the long-running musical adaptation of the Charles Dickens novel created by Alan Menken, Lynn Ahrens, and Mike Ockrent, which ran seasonally at Madison Square Garden from 1994 to 2003 and was adapted for television in 2004.