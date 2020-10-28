Watch West End Wind in the Willows Musical Here for Free

The West End musical The Wind in the Willows, with script by Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey) and score by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe (Mary Poppins), is being streamed for free starting today, October 28, through October 30 at 10am ET on The Shows Must Go On Youtube series.

Based on the children's story by Kenneth Grahame, The Wind in the Willows was filmed in 2017 during its run at the London Palladium. The stage adaptation is directed by Rachel Kavanaugh with choreography by Aletta Collins, set and costume design by Peter McKintosh, lighting design by Howard Harrison, and sound design by Gareth Owen.

The cast is led by West End vets Rufus Hound as Toad, Simon Lipkin as Ratty, Craig Mather as Mole, Neil McDermott as Chief Weasel, Denise Welch as Mrs Otter, Gary Wilmot as Badger, and an ensemble including Chris Aukett, Joel Baylis, Jenna Boyd, Abigail Brodie, Abigail Climer, Jorell Coiffic-Kamall, Nicole Deon, Emilie du Leslay, Joshua Gannon, James Gant, Evan James, Michael Larcombe, Bethany Linsdell, Ryan Pidgen, Adam Vaughan, Georgie Westall, and Natalie Woods.

Watch the full show below: