Watch Trailer for Aretha Franklin Biopic Respect, With Jennifer Hudson, Audra McDonald

The first trailer has been released for the new Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, starring Jennifer Hudson as the legendary singer. Directed by Liesl Tommy and written by Tracey Scott Wilson, Respect features an incredible supporting cast that includes Audra McDonald as Barbara Franklin, Forest Whitaker as C.L. Franklin, Saycon Sengbloh as Erma Franklin, Hailey Kilgore as Carolyn Franklin, and Brenda Nicole Moorer as Brenda Franklin. Also in the ensemble are Marlon Wayans, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Tate Donovan, Heather Headley, and Mary J. Blige.

Watch the trailer below before Respect hits cinemas on August 13.