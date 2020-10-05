Watch the Trailer for Hallmark's One Royal Holiday, Starring Laura Osnes and Aaron Tveit
The pair are joined by Victoria Clark, Krystal Joy Brown, and Tom McGOwan.
Hallmark Channel has released the first trailer for One Royal Holiday, a new Christmas movie starring Broadway's Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, Krystal Joy Brown, Victoria Clark, and Tom McGowan. Watch it below via Osnes's Twitter:
It's here! The first promo for @hallmarkchannel's #OneRoyalHoliday! Recognize those vocals in the background? Catch the premiere Sat, Oct 31 at 8/7c! @AaronTveit @KrystalJoyBrown @Vicki_Clark pic.twitter.com/8dk6afqPj8— Laura Osnes (@LauraOsnes) October 4, 2020
Osnes plays Anna, a woman who offers a stranded mother and son (Clark and Tveit) shelter during a blizzard, only to find out that they are the Royal Family of Galwick. When Anna teaches the Prince what Christmas is like in her town, he learns how to be true to himself.
The movie airs October 31 at 8pm ET.
