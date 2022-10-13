Watch the Official Trailer for Netflix's Matilda the Musical Film, to Be Released on Christmas

The official trailer has dropped for the upcoming movie adaptation of Matilda the Musical, which will be available for streaming on December 25 to Netflix subscribers worldwide, with the exception of the United Kingdom and Ireland, where it will be distributed by TriStar Pictures on November 26. You can see it here:

Based on the popular stage musical (which is, itself, based on Roald Dahl's 1988 children's novel), Matilda the Musical features a Tony-nominated original score by Tim Minchin. Denis Kelly, who penned the Tony-winning book, has taken on the screenplay here. Matthew Warchus, who directed the stage production in the West End and Broadway, helms the film.

As previously reported, Emma Thompson is playing the role of Miss Trunchbull, alongside Lashana Lynch, who will play Miss Honey, as well as Alisha Weir in the title role. Stephen Graham plays Mr. Wormwood, Andrea Riseborough plays Mrs. Wormwood, and Sindhu Vee plays Mrs. Phelps.

The film introduces the performances of Charlie Hodson-Prior (Bruce Bogtrotter), Meesha Garbett (Hortensia), Rei Yamauchi Fulker (Lavender), Winter Jarrett Glasspool (Amanda Thripp), Andrei Shen (Eric), and Ashton Robertson (Nigel).