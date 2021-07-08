Watch 1st Trailer for New Disney Movie Encanto, With Songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda

The first trailer and casting has been revealed for Encanto, Disney's new animated musical with songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush (Zootopia) with co-direction by Charise Castro Smith (The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez), the film is set to be released in cinemas on November 24, 2021.

The film is set in a magical house in the mountains of Colombia and follows an extraordinary family called the Madrigals. Leading the cast is Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), alongside María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Adassa, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda, Jessica Darrow, Rhenzy Feliz, and Carolina Gaitan. The trailer includes the song "Colombia, Mi Encanto," performed by Grammy winner Carlos Vives.