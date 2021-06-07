Watch the First 8 Minutes of the In the Heights Movie Here For Free

Warner Bros. has released the first eight minutes of the In the Heights movie, in advance of its release on HBO Max and in cinemas on June 11.

As Lin-Manuel Miranda requests on Twitter, "Film your reaction, click the link and TURN THE SOUND UP."

Watch it below:

Directed by Jon M. Chu, In the Heights is based on the Tony-winning Broadway musical and features a score by Lin-Manuel Miranda and screenplay by Quiara Alegría Hudes. The cast includes Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, Corey Hawkins as Benny, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Leslie Grace as Nina, Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Daniela, Gregory Diaz IV as Sonny, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, Stephanie Beatriz as Carla, Dascha Polanco as Cuca, and Miranda as Piragua Guy.