Watch Stephen Sondheim Dominate in a Rare Clip From TV Game Show Password in 1966

The networkBUZZR TV will air a rarely seen 1966 episode of the game show Password, featuring Stephen Sondheim and Lee Remick as players, on Sunday, May 16, at 3pm ET.

In the episode, which originally aired on Christmas, Sondheim plays special guest to his dear friend, Remick, as they go up against actors Peter Lawford and Audrey Meadows (The Honeymooners). Here's a clip of Sondheim absolutely dominating the game in this once "lost" episode, which hasn't been seen in more than 50 years.

