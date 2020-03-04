Watch Scenes From the Riverdance 25th Anniversary Production

Riverdance hits cinemas on Sunday, March 15, celebrating the legendary production's 25th anniversary. Check out a clip from the film, shot in Ireland, below.

The beloved Irish dance show will play eight performances at Radio City Music Hall, March 10-15. Riverdance has a set by Alan Farquharson, lighting by Andrew Voller, video by Cosmo AV, costumes by Joan Bergin, and sound by Michael O'Gorman. Peter Canning is the lead designer.

Riverdance is reimagined for its 25th anniversary by director John McColgan and producer Moya Doherty, with its Grammy-winning score rerecorded by composer Bill Whelan.