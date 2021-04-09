Watch Scenes From New Korean Production of Wicked

The international hit Wicked has opened in Seoul, playing at the Blue Square Theatre until May 2. Following that run, it will move to the Dream Theatre in Busan, with first performance on May 20. With two casts, here are clips from the production.

The first cast features Ock Joo Hyun as Elphaba, Jeong Sun Ah as Glinda, Sea Kyoung Su as Fiyero, Nam Kyoung Joo as the Wizard, and Lee So You as Madame Horrible.

The second cast includes Son Seung Yeon as Elphaba, Na Ha Na as Glinda, Jin Tae Hwa as Fiyero, Lee Sang Jun as the Wizard, and Kim Ji Sun as Madame Morrible.