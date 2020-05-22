Watch Ruby Rose, Will Roland, Taylor Trensch, and More in Twelfth Night Reading Tonight

Ruby Rose, recently of the CW's Batwoman, will headline a reading of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night taking place today, May 22, at 5pm ET.

Presented by Acting for a Cause, Twelfth Night will feature Rose as Viola, alongside Brandon Thomas Lee as Orsino, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever) as Olivia, Froy Gutierrez (Teen Wolf) as Antonio/Curio/Sir Andrew Aguecheek, Nicole Kang (You) as Maria, Will Roland (Be More Chill) as Malvolio/Priest/Sea Captain/Fabian, Taylor Trensch (To Kill a Mockingbird) as Sebastian, Ben Levi Ross (Dear Evan Hansen) as Feste, and organization founder Brando Crawford as Sir Toby Belch. Crawford will also direct.

Watch the reading below at 5pm ET:

Acting for a Cause is grassroots organization that benefits low income families battling COVID-19 at Mount Sinai Chicago, in addition to keeping local arts organizations alive through this time.