Watch Ruby Rose, Will Roland, Taylor Trensch, and More in Twelfth Night Reading Tonight
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Brandon Thomas Lee also headline the reading of the Shakespeare comedy.
Ruby Rose, recently of the CW's Batwoman, will headline a reading of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night taking place today, May 22, at 5pm ET.
Presented by Acting for a Cause, Twelfth Night will feature Rose as Viola, alongside Brandon Thomas Lee as Orsino, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever) as Olivia, Froy Gutierrez (Teen Wolf) as Antonio/Curio/Sir Andrew Aguecheek, Nicole Kang (You) as Maria, Will Roland (Be More Chill) as Malvolio/Priest/Sea Captain/Fabian, Taylor Trensch (To Kill a Mockingbird) as Sebastian, Ben Levi Ross (Dear Evan Hansen) as Feste, and organization founder Brando Crawford as Sir Toby Belch. Crawford will also direct.
Watch the reading below at 5pm ET:
Acting for a Cause is grassroots organization that benefits low income families battling COVID-19 at Mount Sinai Chicago, in addition to keeping local arts organizations alive through this time.