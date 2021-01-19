Watch Laura Benanti's Farewell Performance as Soon-to-Be Ex-First Lady Melania Trump

Those plugged into the Broadway/late night show world may have known that Tony winner Laura Benanti has, for the last five years, taken on the role of First Lady Melania Trump on Stephen Colbert's weeknight talk show.

Last night marked Benanti's final appearance (according to Colbert), so Benanti decided to go out with a bang. Parodying the soon to be ex-First Lady, she performed a special twist on "Belle" from Beauty and the Beast, imagining what is going through Trump's head as she prepares to move out of the White House and back to the Big Apple.

The number reimagines Howard Ashman's lyrics to make them politically on the nose – in a way Ashman and Alan Menken would never have expected thirty years ago. One highlight is "There must be more than being his third wife!".

You can watch the video below – the performance starts around the 3 minute 54 seconds mark.