Watch Jelani Alladin and Christiani Pitts Sing "The Lady Is A Tramp"

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Rodgers and Hart partnership, the Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization has released a new video as part of their R&H Goes Live! series that features Jelani Alladin and Christiani Pitts singing "The Lady Is A Tramp" from Babes in Arms, with Richard Riaz Yoder as featured dancer. Watch below.

Music direction and arrangements are by Bryan Carter, with Bryan also featured on drums and Russell Hall on bass.