Watch First Trailer for Peter Dinklage-Led Cyrano Movie-Musical

The first trailer has been released for Cyrano, the sweeping new movie-musical based on the recent off-Broadway show starring Peter Dinklage. Watch below:

Dinklage returns to the title role for the film, which is directed by Joe Wright (Atonement), adapted from the Edmund Rostand play by Dinklage's wife, Erica Schmidt, and features a score by the National. Music is by Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner, with lyrics by Matt Berninger and Carin Besser.

Joining Dinklage, who originated Cyrano at Goodspeed Musicals in 2018 and in the off-Broadway New Group production in 2019, are Haley Bennett, who returns to her Goodspeed role as Roxanne, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Christian, and Ben Mendelsohn as De Guiche.

Cyrano will be in theaters on December 31.