Watch Chadwick Boseman Sing in a Workshop for Broadway Tupac Musical Holler If Ya Hear Me

One of the many things people may not have known about Chadwick Boseman's career was that he began in the theater. Those Boseman never performed on Broadway, he came close, workshopping the leading role in the Broadway musical Holler If Ya Hear Me (but ultimately taking the film Get On Up instead). Today, director Kenny Leon shared a video of Boseman at work in the production, singing Tupac's "I Ain't Mad at Cha" with costar Christopher Jackson. Watch below.

Our King.. we miss you -we carry on..we fight.. we Vote for sho..#ChadwickForever #HollerIfYouHearMe#ChrisJackson pic.twitter.com/rXXa5aOJ46 — Kenny Leon (@iamKENNYLEON) August 31, 2020