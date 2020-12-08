Watch Audra McDonald Sing Sondheim and Weill in Clips From New York City Center's Gala

Audra McDonald will take the stage in New York City Center's virtual gala concert, An Evening With Audra McDonald'', streaming December 9 at 7:30pm ET through December 16. Michael Urie hosts.

Below, you can watch clips of the six-time Tony winner singing Stephen Sondheim's "The Glamorous Life" and Kurt Weill and Maxwell Anderson's "It Never Was You." The concert is produced by New York City Center and Nel Shelby Productions, and McDonald is joined by musical director Andy Einhorn.

Click here for more information and tickets.