Watch an Exclusive Scene From BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon's New Holiday Special

RuPaul's Drag Race alums BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon will release their new holiday movie-musical The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special on demand on December 1. In anticipation, we bring you this new clip. Check it out:

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special - 1 minute clip from BenDeLaCreme Presents on Vimeo.

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special is the story of two queens who set out to create a classic Christmas TV variety show, but just can't agree on how. It is written by BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon, and produced and directed by BenDeLaCreme.

