TheaterMania Logo
Home link

Watch an Exclusive Scene From BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon's New Holiday Special

The movie-musical is released on December 1.

RuPaul's Drag Race alums BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon will release their new holiday movie-musical The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special on demand on December 1. In anticipation, we bring you this new clip. Check it out:

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special - 1 minute clip from BenDeLaCreme Presents on Vimeo.

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special is the story of two queens who set out to create a classic Christmas TV variety show, but just can't agree on how. It is written by BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon, and produced and directed by BenDeLaCreme.

Click here for more information.

Loading...
Loading...

Tagged in this Story

Loading...