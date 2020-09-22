Uzo Aduba, Jeremy Pope, Sterling K. Brown Set for All-Black Friends Reading Tonight

Gabrielle Union will host an online reading of an episode of Friends, featuring an entirely Black cast, tonight, September 22, at 9pm ET. The reading, presented by Zoom Where It Happens, will be directed by Salli Richardson-Whitfield.

The reading will feature real-life spouses Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe as Ross and Rachel, with Uzo Aduba as Phoebe, Aisha Hinds as Monica, Jeremy Pope as Chandler, and Kendrick Sampson as Joey. The episode will be season three's "The One Where No One's Ready."

This event will connect spectators with Michelle Obama's When We All Vote initiative. It is free to watch, but you must RSVP for the Zoom link. Click here to sign up.