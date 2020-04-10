Turner Classic Movies Will Air Irving Berlin's Easter Parade on Sunday

Turner Classic Movies will celebrate Easter by airing the classic film Easter Parade on Sunday, April 12 at 8pm.

With a screenplay by Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett, and Sidney Sheldon, Easter Parade is directed by Charles Walters and features classic songs Irving Berlin, including "Steppen' Out with My Baby," "Shakin' the Blues Away," and the title number.

Easter Parade features Judy Garland as Hannah Brown, Fred Astaire as Don Hewes, Peter Lawford as Jonathan Harrow III, Ann Miller as Nadine Hale, Jules Munshin as Francois, and Clinton Sundberg as Mike the Bartender. It is directed by Charles Walters and produced by Arthur Freed.