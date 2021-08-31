Trans March on Broadway, Protesting Statements Made by Cameron Mackintosh, to Take Place September 6

A Trans March on Broadway will take place Monday, September 6 at 12pm ET to call attention to the erasure of trans bodies within the theater and entertainment industries.

The march, organized by performer/activist Sis, comes in response to statements made by theatrical producer Cameron Mackintosh in an August interview with London's Telegraph, where he opposes trans-casting in existing roles, calling it a "gimmick." Mackintosh later released a statement of apology, suggesting that he had been misinterpreted.

In a statement, Sis said, "After the recent discriminatory statements of Cameron Mackintosh in regards to trans folk in musical theater, it makes me wonder ‘when are we going to have an actual conversation led by us?' I know he's not the only one. Join me Monday. It's time to come together as a community and center trans bodies where they have been erased. With this march, my hope is to start the conversation so that we can better navigate gender identity within the entertainment industry. This is an announcement that we are here. You cannot erase us from the narrative that we are part of."

The march location will be announced on the morning of September 6 via Sis on Twitter. Sis is also planning to present a concert showcasing trans talent, titled You Gotta Have a Gimmick. Details about the show are forthcoming.