Tony Yazbeck to Direct Jekyll & Hyde in Concert on Valentine's Day 2021

Tony Yazbeck will direct a concert production of Frank Wildhorn and Leslie Bricusse's Jekyll & Hyde at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall on February 14, 2021.

Joining Yazbeck on the creative team is musical director Jason Howland. The production will feature a star-studded cast, the New York City Chamber Orchestra, and a chorus of over 200 singers. Manhattan Concert Productions will present the concert.

Based on Robert Louis Stevenson's classic thriller, Jekyll & Hyde ran 1,543 performances on Broadway from 1997-2001, and was briefly revived in 2013.