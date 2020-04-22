Tony Winner Shirley Knight Dies at 83

Tony-winning actor Shirley Knight has died at the age of 83. Knight, who was living at the home of one of her daughters, actor Kaitlin Hopkins, in San Marcos, Texas, suffered from advanced memory loss and was injured severely in a recent fall at her assisted living home in Los Angeles.

Knight earned a Tony in 1976 for her performance in Kennedy's Children. Her extensive theatrical résumé includes the original Broadway production of Horton Foote's The Young Man From Atlanta, John Guare's Landscape of the Body, Brecht and Weill's Happy End, Eve Ensler's Necessary Targets and The Vagina Monologues, and Tennessee Williams's In Masks Outrageous and Austere, among other productions.

Twice nominated for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar (The Dark at the Top of the Stairs and Sweet Bird of Youth), Knight was an eight-time Emmy nominee who took home the honor on three occasions, for NYPD Blue, Thirtysomething, and Indictment: The McMartin Trial.

In addition to Kaitlin, Knight is also survived by daughter Sophie Hopkins.