Tony Shalhoub, Laura Benanti, and Santino Fontana Set for New Audio Play, Men's Health

Tony winners Tony Shalhoub, Santino Fontana, and Laura Benanti will headline Daniel Goldfarb's new audio play Men's Health.

Shalhoub will play Dr. Szabo, an unorthodox urologist treating Adam (Fontana) for a very personal problem. The cast will also include Diane Guerrero and Tom Hollander.

Audible will release Men's Health on February 25, with Scott Ellis directing and John Gromada providing sound design. Ellis directed Shalhoub in several episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Benanti in She Loves Me, and Fontana in Nine.