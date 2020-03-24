Tiler Peck Launches Daily Online Ballet Classes

New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck has launched an online series of daily ballet classes on her Instagram account, @TilerPeck. She will present the classes Monday-Friday at 1pm ET (10am PT) as a way to keep people active while they're home.

"My daily IG Live classes have been more rewarding than I could have imagined," Peck told TheaterMania. "I would never normally have the opportunity to teach a class with thousands of people at all different levels at the same time. To be able to reach an audience of that magnitude, share in a common interest ,and feel connected for an hour each day is extraordinary. I love being able to pass on what I have learned, and I have gotten a lot of feedback from participants who say that my classes are what they look forward to during their day which warms my heart. It has been a wholly fulfilling silver lining to be able to bring hope and positivity in this challenging time of uncertainty."

Watch a class below:

Peck made her Broadway debut in The Music Man and went on to star in Little Dancer (and a revised version titled Marie, Dancing Still) and On the Town. She is the author of the upcoming children's book Katarina Ballerina, which she cowrote with her Little Dancer costar Kyle Harris.