Netflix Tweets Opening Song From Tick, Tick...Boom!, Starring Andrew Garfield

Netflix has released an exclusive clip of the opening song from the upcoming film Tick, Tick...Boom!, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Watch it below:

The year is 1990, and this man is about to turn 30.



Meet Andrew Garfield's Jonathan Larson—an artist desperately dreaming of doing something great—in this exclusive clip of the opening song "30/90" from #TickTickBOOMmovie on Netflix November 19. pic.twitter.com/urc20wD8m0 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) November 10, 2021

Written for the stage by Jonathan Larson and penned for the screen by Steven Levenson, Tick, Tick...Boom! debuts in select theaters this Friday and on Netflix starting November 19.

Tick, Tick...Boom! tells the story of Jon (Tony winner Garfield), a young theater composer (read: waiter) in New York City who dreams of writing the next great American musical (Larson composed Tick, Tick...Boom! before his runaway hit, Rent). Days before he's due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere, especially from his girlfriend Susan (Alexandra Schipp) and best friend Michael (Robin de Jesús). With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?

The movie moves beyond the three-actor format of the stage musical (which was adapted from Larson's solo show by David Auburn) to feature additional performances by Vanessa Hudgens as Karessa, Joshua Henry as Roger, Judith Light as Rosa Stevens, Bradley Whitford as Stephen Sondheim, Mj Rodriguez as Carolyn, and Tariq Trotter as H.A.W.K. Smooth.