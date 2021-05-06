Thom Sesma and Ali Ewoldt Set for All-Asian American Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder

An all-Asian American virtual production of the Tony-winning A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder will take place on July 15.

The company will include Cindy Cheung, Karl Josef Co, Ali Ewoldt, Diane Phelan, and Thom Sesma. Alan Muraoka will direct the production and Steven Cuevas serves as musical director.

The abridged screen edition of Robert L. Freedman and Steven Lutvak's musical will be presented by CollaborAzian, a new collective of Asian American producers, and will support Stop AAPI Hate. Further details are still to be announced.

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder tells the story of Monty Navarro, who has received the news that he is descended from a noble family and could become the next Earl of Highhurst. There are only eight issues standing in his way: the other heirs who precede him in line for the title. What does Monty choose to do? Eliminate them, of course.

