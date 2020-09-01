Theaters Across Country to Light Marquees Red and Urge Congress to Pass Restore Act

The organization #WeMakeEvents will launch a call to action across the country tonight, urging Congress to pass the Restart Act as quickly as possible, to offer economic relief to the live events industry.

Theaters, music venues, and more buildings across North America will be lit in red tonight, September 1, from 9pm-12am local time. The goal to raise public awareness that the live events industry is on "Red Alert" for its very survival, and create congressional pressure to act now.

The targeted list of cities for the #WeMakeEvents #RedAlertRESTART #ExtendPUA event on September 1 includes Washington D.C., Huntsville, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Orlando, Tampa, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, New Orleans, Boston, Baltimore, Las Vegas, New York City, Philadelphia, Pittsburg, Nashville, Dallas, Austin, Houston, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Portland, Phoenix, Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver.

The North American event comes on the heels of the August 11 event #WeMakeEvents Red Alert Day Of Action when over 700 buildings were lit in red across the UK, calling attention to the same plight facing the Live Events Industry there.

As theaters, concert tours, festivals, opera houses, trade shows, and other live events as well as film and television production remain closed, or open on a very limited basis, the entire industry is impacted, from designers, technicians, programmers, and stagehands to rental shops, manufacturers, and distributors of entertainment technology. The first industry to close last March, Live Events could be the last sector to re-open due to the COVID-19 crisis.