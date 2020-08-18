Theater Community Launches "Broadway for Biden" Fundraising Initiative

The new grassroots volunteer organization Broadway for Biden has launched its online community, bringing together theater artists and fans from across the country to raise awareness on key issues in the 2020 election, increase voter turnout, and elect Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris to the White House in November.

The Broadway for Biden leadership team comprises Halle Morse, Jeff Metzler, Julie Boardman, and Nolan Doran. Its field team was created by Dimitri Moise and is led by Flora Stamatiades, Josh Daniel, Matt DiCarlo, Stephanie Israelson, and Roxanne Quilty. Tyler Mount is head of digital strategy.

Since July 27, the organization has held weekly phone banking events every Monday night. The initiative has made a total of 8,000 calls over the past four weeks. Future fundraising events include Town Halls highlighting issues affecting the theater community, college campus initiatives, and performance-based fundraisers.

In partnership with Women for Biden-Harris, the organization will host a virtual DNC Watch Party on Thursday, August 20, at 8:30pm ET, featuring appearances and performances by Tracie Thoms, Nikki M. James, Kerry Butler, Krystal Joy Brown, Lilli Cooper, Kristolyn Lloyd, Kathryn Gallagher, Sharone Sayegh, Vasthy Mompoint, and Alysha Deslorieux.

Click here for more information.