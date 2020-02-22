The Weekend Report: Meet the (Stuffed) Buffalo Mascot of Broadway's American Buffalo

Welcome to TheaterMania's Weekend Report, where you'll find recent news stories from the New York theater scene and beyond.

Full Casting for Seven Guitars

Arena Stage has announced casting for its production of August Wilson's Seven Guitars, directed by Tazewell Thompson.

The drama will feature Dane Figueroa Edidi as Ruby, Joy Jones as Vera, David Emerson Toney as Hedley, Michael Anthony Williams as Canewell, Chris Herbie Holland as Red Carter, Michael Zachary Tunstill as Floyd Barton, and Roz White as Louise.

Set in 1940s Pittsburgh, Seven Guitars finds seven lives interconnected when blues singer Floyd Barton vows to turn his life around after a surprise windfall. It will run April 3-May 3.

The Bengsons have received a Jonathan Larson Grant.

(© David Gordon)

No Day But Today

The 2020 recipients of the American Theatre Wing's Jonathan Larson Grants have been announced.

This year's winners are The Bengsons (Hundred Days), Anna K. Jacobs (Teeth), Rona Siddiqui (Salaam Medina: Tales of a Halfghan, and Benjamin Velez (Borderline). The grants will be presented to each recipient at a private event at the Greene Space on Monday, March 23.

Supported by the Jonathan Larson Performing Arts Foundation and the Larson Family, the grant program recognizes emerging composers, lyricists and other artists who embody the Tony Award-winning composer's spirit of creativity through musical theatre. Each recipient will receive an unrestricted grant of $10,000 as well as additional support in the form of residencies, concerts and recording grants.

Extensions

• Keone and Mari Madrid's off-Broadway dance work Beyond Babel will extend through April 30 at the Gym at Judson.

• MCC Theater's production of C.A. Johnson's All the Natalie Portmans will now play through March 29.

• The long-running Sleep No More has opened up ticket sales through September 13 at the McKittrick Hotel.

• Lucas Hnath's Dana H. has been extended through March 29 at the Vineyard Theatre.

Photo Call

Check out production photos and more that were released this week:

