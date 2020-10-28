The Skivvies, Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, Release Rocky Horror Show Cover Album

The Skivvies (Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley) have released their first album, The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show. The digital record is available now on their website, and features the entire score of Richard O'Brien's beloved musical performed with the Skivvies' signature style of mashups and genre-bending twists.

Cearley and Molina sing Brad and Janet on the album, which they played at Bucks County Playhouse in 2013. They are joined by Travis Kent ("Over at the Frankenstein Place"), Krysta Rodriguez and Diana Huey ("Time Warp"), Will Swenson ("Sweet Transvestite"), Nick Adams ("The Sword of Damocles"), Brittany Alexandra Campbell ("I Can Make You a Man"), Marissa Rosen ("Hot Patootie"), Alison Fraser ("Eddie's Teddy"), Nathan Lee Graham ("Planet Schmanet"), Christina Bianco ("Floor Show/Rose Tint My World"), Tamika Sonja Lawrence ("Don't Dream It"), Michael Cerveris ("I'm Going Home"), Rob Morrison ("Super Heroes"), and Alice Ripley ("Science Fiction Double Feature reprise").

All songs are arranged by Molina (cello, kazoo) and Cearley (ukulele, banjolele, kazoo), alongside a band made up of Morrison (electric guitar, acoustic guitar, 12-string guitar, background vox), Eric Shorey (piano), Debbie Christine Tjong (bass, electric guitar, background vox), Joshua Roberts (drums), Andrew Gutauskas (soprano saxophone, tenor saxophone, baritone saxophone, flute, melodica, slide whistle, penny whistle), and Nate Hopkins (background vox). Debbie Christine Tjong and Joshua Roberts were the engineers, with Tjong serving as sound mixer. The album was mastered by Tom Rogers at Atomix Media.

Buy the album here.