The Jonathan Larson Project and More Featured This Week on Going Live With ...

TheaterMania has launched the new daily live chat series Going Live With TheaterMania, where Senior Features Reporter David Gordon will interview theater stars about any topic they want to talk about — that's not the news. Half-hour broadcasts will air throughout the workweek on TheaterMania's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

This week's guest list is as follows.

Monday, April 13: Will Roland (Be More Chill, Dear Evan Hansen)

Tuesday, April 14: Renée Taylor (The Nanny)

Wednesday, April 15: Jennifer Ashley Tepper (author of the Untold Stories of Broadway book series)

Thursday, April 16: The cast of The Jonathan Larson Project, Nick Blaemire, Lauren Marcus, Andy Mientus, George Salazar, and Krysta Rodriguez

The show airs live daily at 2pm EST and is viewable on Facebook and YouTube thereafter.