The Ferryman's Paddy Considine to Star in HBO's Game of Thrones Prequel

Tony and Olivier nominee Paddy Considine (The Ferryman) has landed the role of King Viserys Targaryen in HBO's upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series.

Slated to air in 2022, the series, titled House of the Dragon, is based on George R. R. Martin's Fire & Blood, and is cocreated by Martin and Ryan Condal. Condal serves as showrunner with Miguel Spochnik.

The series is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and will tell the story of the House Targaryen. Considine's character is described as follows: "Viserys was chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal. A warm, kind, and decent man, Viserys only wishes to carry forward his grandfather's legacy, but as we've learned from Game of Thrones, good men do not necessarily make for great kings."

Considine has also been seen in Tyrannosaur, The Outsider, The Third Day, and Peaky Blinders, among other shows