The 10 Best Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Virtual Theater Productions of 2020

Despite theaters closing in March, live performances did take place at the start of 2020, and these shows were eventually joined by a plethora of virtual offerings available across the country. Here are my picks for the best Broadway, off-Broadway, and digital theater from the whole year.

Blair Underwood as Captain Richard Davenport.

1. A Soldier's Play — Roundabout Theatre Company

Blair Underwood's pecs were known for getting their own entrance applause, but the first-ever Broadway production of Charles Fuller's Pulitzer-winning classic was incredible in its own right. The success of this thrilling revival is a testament to a timely story, a visceral production staged by Kenny Leon and a series of truly excellent performances by Underwood, David Alan Grier, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Billy Eugene Jones, and the whole ensemble.

Shereen Pimentel and Isaac Powell lead the cast of West Side Story, directed by Ivo van Hove, at the Broadway Theatre.

2. West Side Story

Perhaps the most divisive production to open in this abbreviated theatergoing year, Ivo van Hove's revisionist take on this musical-theater classic shaved a three-hour show down to 105 taut, edge-of-your-seat minutes. I understand all the criticisms and I don't disagree with a lot of them (particularly the casting of Amar Ramasar), but this was the first time I ever really got the show. I felt an immediacy I'd never felt before. Hearing the legendary score sung by the divine Isaac Powell and Shereen Pimentel, and performed by a massive orchestra under the jaunty baton of Alexander Gemignani, wasn't so bad, either.

David J. Cork, Lucy Taylor, Richard Topol, Andy Taylor, Nicole Villamil, Ryan Spahn, and Adam Chanler-Berat appear in How to Load a Musket.

3. How to Load a Musket — Less Than Rent Theatre

The more I think about Talene Monahon's investigative docu-play about Civil and Revolutionary War reenactors, the more I wish that it was able to be performed during the recent election cycle. How to Load a Musket spoke to the zeitgeist back in January when it premiered at 59E59, but it's ultra-relevant now, especially as the tone shifts from quirky, Christopher Guest-style comedy to prescient social commentary about class and racial warfare in contemporary America.

Deirdre O'Connell stars in Lucas Hnath's Dana H., directed by Les Waters, at Vineyard Theatre.

4. Dana H. — Vineyard Theatre

Perhaps the most truly disturbing drama of 2020, Dana H. is a true-crime story about the kidnapping of playwright Lucas Hnath's mother at the hands of a mentally ill ex-con. As if Les Waters's production at the Vineyard Theatre wasn't tense enough, the gripping piece featured the titular Dana's own voice speaking her own words, as lip-synced by the precise, surreal, and enthralling Deirdre O'Connell. It was a great, terrifying show, with even better sound design by Mikhail Fiksel.

James Murtaugh, Danielle Skraastad, Jules Latimer, and Ann McDonough appear on the second level of David Zinn's set for Eboni Booth's Paris, directed by Knud Adam, at Atlantic Stage 2.

5. Paris — Atlantic Theatre Company

Eboni Booth's fabulous debut drama is set in the break room of a big-box store circa 1995. It's a play about the inherent cruelty of the retail industry and the caste system called "employment," with magnificently quiet and miraculously powerful writing. More than anything else, it was the introduction to a stirring new playwright, and I can't wait to see what Eboni Booth does next.

Sheldon Woodley, Jasminn Johnson, John-Andrew Morrison, Khiry Walker, and Alfie Fuller in a scene from Keen Company's New York premiere of Pearl Cleage's Blues for an Alabama Sky, directed by L.A. Williams.

6. Blues for an Alabama Sky — Keen Company

Off-Broadway's Keen Company gave Pearl Cleage's 25-year-old, Harlem Renaissance-set drama its long-awaited New York premiere, and it was worth the wait. Boasting a slew of fine performances, particularly from leading players Alfie Fuller and John-Andrew Morrison, this beautiful production, directed by L.A. Williams, was enthralling from start to finish, and a real heartbreaker by the final curtain.

A scene from Cambodian Rock Band at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

7. Cambodian Rock Band — Signature Theatre Company

Part concert, part Khmer Rouge genocide drama, Lauren Yee's Cambodian Rock Band was a great play that not many people got to see because of the Covid-19 shutdown. In short, this stealthy, genre-exploding Signature Theatre production deserved a much wider audience; not just for the importance of the story, but so more people could see the incredible leading performance by actor Joe Ngo, who transforms himself from young to old and back again with a subtlety that I didn't even know existed.

A scene from The Present by Helder Guimarães and presented over Zoom

8. The Present — Geffen Playhouse

Illusionist Helder Guimarães opened the Geffen Playhouse's Geffen Stayhouse streaming platform with one of the best magic shows I've ever seen. Created in response to the pandemic and the forced isolation that comes with it, The Present is a personal story drawn from Guimarães's childhood, with some really great card tricks, as well as one confounding illusion that I was asked to participate in, the events of which I still think about. As someone who likes to figure out how magic works, I still haven't been able to comprehend what happened in my home that night seven months ago, and it still gives me goosebumps. You've won this round, Helder...

Kate Hamill and Jason O'Connell in Talley's Folly

9. Talley's Folly — Syracuse Stage

Married actors Jason O'Connell and Kate Hamill starred in a lush and romantic revival of this Lanford Wilson classic, filmed with full sets, costumes, and lighting in Syracuse Stage's auditorium. Robert Hupp's production was beautiful to experience, and even though I watched it from my bedroom, it really did feel like coming home again after many long months of not being in a theater. They're doing an entire season on screen this way, and I can't wait for the next one.

William Bellamy, Jay Aubrey Jones, Melissa Errico, Kathy Fitzgerald, Shereen Ahmed, Austyn Johnson, Kylie Kuioka, and Ali Ewoldt in Meet Me in St. Louis

10. Meet Me in St. Louis — Irish Repertory Theatre



Perhaps the most ambitious virtual theater offering I've experienced this year, the Irish Rep's Christmastime revival of this American classic boasted thrilling vocals from a cast led by Shereen Ahmed, as well as a very cozy atmosphere. The Irish Rep is one of the few New York City theaters that has been consistently presenting virtual productions, and this one was a big step forward in a year already filled with leaps. Onward to 2021.