Sweeney Todd, With Angela Lansbury and George Hearn, Rejoins BroadwayHD Lineup

Sweeney Todd — the taped edition of the original production — has returned to BroadwayHD as of March 1.

Written by Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler, Sweeney Todd is directed by Harold Prince and stars George Hearn in the title role, Angela Lansbury as Mrs. Lovett, Cris Groenendaal as Anthony Hope, Ken Jennings as Toby, Sara Woods as the Beggar Woman, Edmund Lyndeck as Judge Turpin, Calvin Remsberg as the Beadle, Betsy Joslyn as Johanna, and Sal Mistretta as Pirelli.

This version was taped a the conclusion of the musical's national tour, during the final stop in Los Angeles in 1981. It was first broadcast a year later, earning five Emmy nominations.