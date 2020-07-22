Crossword: Sit in the Shade and Take a Break With This Summer-Themed Puzzle

As the East Coast endures a heat wave, I started thinking about a famous scene in a Broadway musical in which a group of people in a Seurat painting start complaining about how hot it is. It's one of the most memorable, beautiful, and amusing scenes in musical theater. But it's not the only show that has "hot" numbers. This week's crossword takes a look at titles and lyrics that have summertime and warm temperatures in mind. Whether you're sweltering or taking a dip in the pool, find a comfy spot in the shade and give it a try. Happy puzzling!

Answers can be found below.

















































Answers

Across: 1.SUNDAYINTHEPARK 3. FAN 7. FROZEN 8. HOT 11. HADESTOWN 13. PORGYANDBESS 14. BEMORECHILL 15. MISSSAIGON

Down: 2. TINROOF 4. MAMMAMIA 5. LEWIS 6. GREASE 7. FLOPSWEAT 9. WITHGEORGE 10. KISSMEKATE 12. COOL

Have a look at "It's Hot Up Here" from the 1984 production of Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park With George: