Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine to Discuss Creating Sunday in the Park With George

The Town Hall will host a conversation between Sunday in the Park With George creators James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim on August 3 at 7pm ET. The virtual event will be moderated by Christine Baranski, who played the role of Clarissa in the Playwrights Horizons workshop production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical.

The discussion is a celebration of Lapine's new oral history memoir, Putting It Together: How Stephen Sondheim and I Created Sunday in the Park With George, which will be released by Farrar, Strauss, and Giroux the same day. The book features a treasure trove of new interviews with Sondheim, Baranski, stars Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters, and others, chronicling the two-year journey of creating the show.

Tickets for the Town Hall event start at $25 for the livestream, with national and international prices at $45 and $60 for a viewing link plus a copy of the book, provided by the Strand Book Store.

