TheaterMania Logo
Home link

Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine to Discuss Creating Sunday in the Park With George

This upcoming Town Hall conversation will be moderated by Christine Baranski.

Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine
(© David Gordon)

The Town Hall will host a conversation between Sunday in the Park With George creators James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim on August 3 at 7pm ET. The virtual event will be moderated by Christine Baranski, who played the role of Clarissa in the Playwrights Horizons workshop production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical.

The discussion is a celebration of Lapine's new oral history memoir, Putting It Together: How Stephen Sondheim and I Created Sunday in the Park With George, which will be released by Farrar, Strauss, and Giroux the same day. The book features a treasure trove of new interviews with Sondheim, Baranski, stars Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters, and others, chronicling the two-year journey of creating the show.

Tickets for the Town Hall event start at $25 for the livestream, with national and international prices at $45 and $60 for a viewing link plus a copy of the book, provided by the Strand Book Store.

Click here for more information and tickets.

Loading...
Loading...

Tagged in this Story

Loading...