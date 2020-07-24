Hidden Figures Stage Version of Film in Development From Disney

Disney Theatrical Productions has confirmed development on a stage version of the hit 2016 film Hidden Figures. The project has been in the works for several years.

Casting, creative team, and target dates are still to be determined. The film, directed by Theodore Melfi and written by Melfi and Allison Schroeder, starred Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monáe. It was nominated for three Oscars, including Best Picture.

Hidden Figures is inspired by Margot Lee Shetterly's 2016 book Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Who Helped Win the Space Race. It tells the story of three real-life Black female mathematicians employed by NASA, Katherine Goble Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson, who were instrumental in the American Space Race.

If and when Hidden Figures gets off the ground, Disney Theatrical Productions says it will be created by a team of Black artists.