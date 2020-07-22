Stage Directors and Choreographers Society Endorses Joe Biden for President

For the first time in its 60-year history, the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society has endorsed a candidate for president. Members voting overwhelmingly to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden in his 2020 bid for the presidency.

Stage Directors and Choreographers Society is the theatrical union that protects professional stage directors and choreographers throughout the United States. The union-wide poll was conducted in early July and was unanimously approved by the 34-member Executive Board. The SDC's Political Engagement Committee is led by Anne Bogart and Lisa Portes.

"It has become increasingly clear in this time of national crisis that the union must take strong action to protect and advance the interests of our members," SDC president Evan Yionoulis said in a statement. "Today's endorsement is an important step in our political engagement toward that end."

"As we try to position ourselves for an uncertain future, it is clear that the candidate whose platform aligns most directly with our Union's agenda and provides the greatest ability to advocate for a just and equitable field is Joe Biden," Portes added.

SDC's Political Engagement Committee was formed in November 2016 by then-president Pam MacKinnon. The responsibilities of the committee escalated in 2020, first because of the impending election, and now because of the dual pandemics of Covid-19 and the call for racial justice in all facets of society, including the American theater.

Throughout this 2020 election season, the committee will continue its work with SDC members to protect the rights of all citizens to vote, and encourage SDC Members to engage locally and nationally with candidates and causes that strengthen communities, unions, and arts and culture.