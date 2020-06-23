Two New York Productions Will Experiment With Socially Distant Live Theater

Two newly planned productions will experiment with socially distant theater in New York State.

The 20-year-old company Food for Thought Productions will present a triple-header of one-acts on Monday, July 13, at 1:30pm at the Coffee House Club (20 West 44th Street) in Manhattan.

Louise Lasser (Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman) and Tony nominee Bob Dishy (Sly Fox) will star in Robert Anderson's I'm Herbert, Arthur Miller's I Can't Remember Anything, and Daniel Rose's Adolf Eichmann in Jerusalem, directed by Antony Marsellis.

Audience members will be masked, and they and the two-member company will be seated at least 6 feet apart. Tickets are free, and you can arrange them by emailing [email protected]

Tony-nominated director Michael Arden and his company, Forest of Arden, will present a site-specific multidisciplinary work titled American Dream Study in Columbia County, New York, this week for an invitation-only crowd. Audience members will drive, park, and walk through several different scenarios. Eventual proceeds will benefit the local businesses in the towns of Philmont, Claverack, and Harlemville.

The company comprises Nikki M. James, Krysta Rodriguez, Justin Scribner, Andy Mientus, Nick Adams, Cathy Ang, Kyle Brown, McCaleb Burnett, Andrei Chagas, Maxwell Dunham, Claybourne Elder, Leigh-Ann Esty, Sara Esty, Eamon Foley, Chris Grant, Sarah Harris, Daniel Hartman, Robert Hartwell, Van Hughes, T.J. Kearney, Jeff Kuperman, Jesse Kovarsky, Jodi McFadden, Connor Norton, Davon Rainey, Shea Renne, Samantha Soule, Matthew Vincent Taylor, Peter Westervelt, Lauren Yalango-Grant, Zachary Berger, Tommy Kurzman, Dane Laffrey, Jean Mientus, Ryan Park, Peter Sachon, and Stephen Mack.