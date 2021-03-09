Socially Distanced Audio Production of Blindness Announces Dates for Off-Broadway Run

The socially distanced Donmar Warehouse production of Simon Stephens's Blindness, adapted from the novel by Nobel laureate José Saramago, will make its off-Broadway debut at the Daryl Roth Theatre beginning Friday, April 2. One of the first performing arts events to open in New York City since last year's theater shutdown, Blindness will officially open on Tuesday, April 6.

Blindness stars the voice of Juliet Stevenson and tells the story of a world changed forever by a global pandemic. The production, which opened in London in August, is directed by Walter Meierjohann and has immersive binaural sound design by Ben and Max Ringham, scenic design by Lizzie Clachan, lighting by Jessica Hung Han Yun, and production consultancy by Hannah Thompson.

Just as it was presented at the Donmar, attendees in New York will hear the narrative unfolding around them through binaural headphone technology while surrounded by immersive lighting and atmospheric design and experience together, safely, the importance of community in our present moment and a reminder of the hopeful end that lies ahead.

In accordance with New York State's recently released guidelines for arts and entertainment venues, the Daryl Roth Theatre has been transformed to accommodate socially distanced seating at a maximum of 50 people per performance. All tickets will be sold in two-seat pods, enabling two people in a social pod to be seated together, 6 feet away from other pods. Visitors and staff will have their temperature taken upon arrival at the venue and masks will be required at all times.

A full list of health and safety protocols can be found here.

For tickets and more information, click here.