Snoop Dogg, Joaquina Kalukango to Headline Virtual Reading of Katori Hall's Hurt Village

Snoop Dogg, Loretta Devine, and Joaquina Kalukango will star in a virtual reading of Katori Hall's Hurt Village, available December 4-8 on YouTube. The free reading is a benefit, with suggested donations going to the Actors Fund, presented by Cast Black Talent.

Steve H. Broadnax III directs the reading, which featured Snoop Dogg as Tony C., Devine as Bib Mama, Kalukango as Crank, Priah Ferguson as Cookie, J. Alphonse Nicholson as Buggy, Eric B. Robinson Jr. as Cornbread, Bertram Williams as Ebony, Cecil Blutcher as Skillet, Gail Bean as Toiya, and Stori Ayers as the Narrator.

The play focuses on a teenage girl, her mother and great-grandmother as they prepare to move out of a housing project in Memphis, Tennessee thanks to a government grant and find that their plans are disrupted by the unexpected return of the girls' father form a tour of duty in Iraq.

