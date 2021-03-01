Shoshana Bean and Gavin Creel Perform Surprise NY PopsUp Concert

Tony winner Gavin Creel, Broadway favorite Shoshana Bean, and Ximone Rose performed a surprise storefront concert on Saturday, February 27, as part of the NY PopsUp series. They did their show at an unannounced location in Lower Manhattan, with an audience of local New Yorkers passing by. Here's a preview of their set, which included "Signed, Sealed, Delivered" and "Love Shack."