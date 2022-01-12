Rufus Wainwright to Bring Judy Garland 100th Birthday Concerts to City Winery

Rufus Wainwright will celebrate Judy Garland's 100th birthday with a special series of concerts at City Winery in New York and Chicago this June.

Rufus Does Judy at City Winery in New York will take place June 5, 7, 8, and 10; the Chicago shows will be June 16 and 17. There will be two concerts per night which, in total, will re-create the entirety of the Judy at Carnegie Hall album. Early shows will take viewers from "When You're Smiling" to "San Francisco," while late shows will go from "I Can't Give You Anything But Love" to "Chicago." There will be additional suprise numbers during both sets.

Wainwright will have a four-piece band that includes Mark Hummel (musical director on keys), Pete Donovan (bass), Brian Koonin (guitar), and Steve Bartosik (drums). All guests are required to be vaccinated, and masks are required throughout the building.

