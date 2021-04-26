Roundabout to Host In-Person Gala Concert Starring Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, and New York Pops

Roundabout Theatre Company will celebrate the bourgeoning return to live theater by hosting a live gala concert in Central Park on Monday, June 7, featuring Tony winner Jane Krakowski and the New York Pops.

Krakowski will be joined by her Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt co-star Tituss Burgess, and Senator Charles Schumer will be on hand to mark the passage of the Save Our Stages Act. The in-person event, with Covid safety protocols in place, will also stream live beginning at 8pm ET.

Proceeds will go toward Roundabout's various artistic programs, safety protocols for when theaters officially reopen, and the artists and technicians who have been without a job for more than a year. Tickets start at $2,500 for virtual viewing.

For more information, click here.