Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale to Star in Medea at BAM

Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale will star in a new production of Euripides' Medea, adapted and directed by Simon Stone, at the Brooklyn Academy of Music's Harvey Theater in January 2020.

Stone (Yerma) first staged his Medea at the International Theater Amsterdam (formerly Toneelgroep Amsterdam) in 2014.

Byrne and Cannavale are a real-life couple. She made her Broadway debut in You Can't Take It With You and is an Emmy nominee for Damages. Cannavale is a two-time Emmy winner and Tony nominee last seen in The Lifespan of a Fact. Further casting for the production is still to be announced.

Medea will be produced by the International Theater Amsterdam, BAM, and David Lan, who will serve as BAM's theater associate.