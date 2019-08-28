Renée Zellweger to Duet With Sam Smith and Rufus Wainwright on Judy Garland Film Soundtrack

Decca and Republic Records will release the soundtrack to the upcoming Judy Garland biopic Judy on September 27.

The album will feature vocals by Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger, who plays Garland onscreen, and a pair of special duets with singers Sam Smith and Rufus Wainwright. Zellweger and Smith will team up for "Get Happy," and Zellweger and Wainwright will pair for "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas." Zellweger will also be heard on ‎"For Once in My Life," "Come Rain or Come Shine," and "Over the Rainbow," among other Garland classics.

Set in the late 1960s when Garland arrives in England for a run of sell-out concerts, Judy is written by Tom Edge and directed by Ink Tony nominee Rupert Goold. With Zellweger in the title role, the film also stars Rufus Sewell as Sidney Luft, Michael Gambon as Bernard Delfont, Finn Wittrock as Mickey Deans, Bella Ramsey as Lorna Luft, and Gemma-Leah Devereux as Liza Minnelli.

The American release date is set for September 27.