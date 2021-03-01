Reeve Carney to Play Jeff Buckley in New Biopic Everybody Here Wants You

Reeve Carney will play singer-songwriter Jeff Buckley in the upcoming biopic Everybody Here Wants You, written by Dionne Jones and directed by Orian Williams.

Everybody Here Wants You will explore Buckley's life and career, which tragically ended in 1997, when Buckley was 30, in a freak swimming accident. Roberto Schaefer will serve as cinematographer. Producers on the film include Buckley's mother, Mary Guilbert, and Alison Raykovich, manager of his estate and VP of Jeff Buckley Music, Inc.

Carney stars on Broadway as Orpheus in Hadestown, and has also been seen in Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark, Penny Dreadful, and The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again.

Production will commence in fall 2021.