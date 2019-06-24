Raúl Esparza, Mary Beth Peil, and More to Star in Road Show

Casting has been announced for the Encores! Off-Center production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Road Show (July 24-27), directed and choreographed by Will Davis. The musical is the final production of the 2019 Encores! Off-Center series and concludes City Center's 75th Anniversary Season.

With music direction by James Moore, Road Show tells the somewhat true story of the Mizner brothers who inherit a small fortune at the turn of the 20th Century and set out to grab their piece of the American Dream in a country where anything seems possible. The production will star Chuck Cooper (Papa Mizner), Raúl Esparza (Wilson Mizner), Jin Ha (Hollis Bessemer), Mary Beth Peil (Mama Mizner), and Brandon Uranowitz (Addison Mizner).

The ensemble includes Brandon Contreras, Rheaume Crenshaw, Daniel Edwards, Marina Kondo, Jay Lusteck, Liz McCartney, Matt Moisey, Shereen Pimentel, Sharone Sayegh, and Vishal Vaidya.

The Lobby Project, a series of free, pre‐performance events, will once again feature an investigative theater performance based on the themes of the production, created by Artists-in-Residence The Civilians.

Following the matinee on Saturday, July 27, members of the cast and creative team will participate in a talkback onstage.