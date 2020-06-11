Raúl Esparaza and Samira Wiley to Headline Free Live Stream of Molière's Tartuffe

Raúl Esparza and Samira Wiley will star in a live-streamed production of Molière's Tartuffe, directed by Lucie Tiberghein. The Molière in the Park production, using Richard Wilber's translation, is presented in partnership with the French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF), the Prospect Park Alliance, and LeFrak Center at Lakeside.

Joining Esparza (Seared) and Wiley (Orange Is the NEw Black) will be Kaliswa Brewster (Billions, Naomi Lorrain (Behind the Sheet), Jared McNeill (Battlefield), Jennifer Mudge (The Irishman), Rosemary Prinz (As the World Turns, and Carter Redwood (When January Feels Like Summer).

Molière in the Park was created in the fall of 2018 and is dedicated to bringing yearly, free, inclusive productions of Molière's masterpieces to the LeFrak Center at Lakeside, Prospect Park. Molière is considered one of the world's greatest French satirists and they aim to make his work a vital part of Brooklyn's diverse cultural landscape.

The broadcast will take place live on Saturday, June 27 at 2pm EST and 7pm EST. It will be available through Wednesday, July 1 at 2pm EST on MIP's YouTube channel. Viewing is free. Reserve a spot here.