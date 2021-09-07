Pretty Woman North American Tour Completes Its Casting

The North American tour of Pretty Woman: The Musical has announced its full touring cast. Joining previously announced stars Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis and Olivia Valli as Vivian Ward are Jessica Crouch as Kit De Luca; Kyle Taylor Parker as Happy Man and Mr. Thompson; and Matthew Stocke as Philip Stuckey.

Rounding out the company in alphabetical order are Nella Cole, Michael Dalke, Nico DeJesus, Christian Douglas, Danny Drewes, Alex Gibbs, Em Hadick, Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson, Chris Manuel, Alexa Xioufaridou Moster, Kaylee Olson, Amma Osei, Jonathan Ritter, Becca Suskauer, Kelsee Sweigard, Matthew Vincent Taylor, Brent Thiessen, Bria J. Williams, and Imani Pearl Williams.

Pascal, Crouch, Stocke, and DeJesus were also members of the Broadway company.

Music director Daniel Klintworth will lead a band that includes Tish Diaz (keyboards), Oscar Bautista (guitar), Claudio Rainó (guitar), Magda Kress (bass) and Kevin McNaughton (drums). The stage management team is led by production stage manager Jack McLeod, and includes RL Campbell (stage manager) and Julianne Menassian (assistant stage manager).

Based on the popular 1990 rom-com starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, Pretty Woman is about a wealthy corporate raider who falls in love with a Hollywood Boulevard prostitute. It features a book by original screenwriter J.F. Lawton and film director Garry Marshall, a score by Jim Vallance and Bryan Adams, and direction and choreography by Tony winner Jerry Mitchell. It opened on Broadway in the summer of 2018, it ran for a little over a year at the Nederlander Theatre.

The tour launches in October at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. For more stops and tour dates, click here.